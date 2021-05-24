PHOTOGRAPHER/EDITOR

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

ABC7 is searching for our next Photographer/Editor. This is a fantastic opportunity to get your foot in the door, and earn valuable on-the-job training in a digital first newsroom. To qualify, you must love visual storytelling. Most days, you’ll have a front row seat to live news events as you capture video, gather facts and interview newsmakers. You’ll also help edit video for newscasts as assigned. We’ll also be scheduling opportunities for you to collaborate with our team of anchors and reporters in the field.

The hours for this position will vary, and will include weekends. You’ll be expected to:

Use professional newsgathering equipment to capture multiple stories each shift.

• Work with News Managers, producers, reporters and anchors to achieve clear, concise and accurate storytelling

• Participate in daypart editorial meetings, confirming facts remotely and in the newsroom

• Makes graphics, maps and lower thirds for newscast stories.

• Write copy for web, using cellular technology to engage with our social media audience

• Represent the station and adhere to newsroom values, when interacting with newsmakers and viewers in public.

To thrive in this position, you’ll need:

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and ability to collaborate

• A reel showing command of visual journalism, including strong sequences and use of natural sound

• Proficiency with professional newsgathering gear, including cameras, microphones and lights

• An internship in a commercial newsroom

• Knowledge of video editing and scripting software

• Experience with web and social platforms

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better in Communication or related field.

Bachelors or better in Film and Video Production or related field.

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.