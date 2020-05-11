Category:

WALA, A Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Photographer. The photographer shoots and edits video of various news events an is responsible for capturing the visuals news stories and editing all forms of media for daily news broadcasts, continuous news platforms and special reports. This position shoots stories in compelling and brand-focused way to attract the largest audience available to the station's newscasts. Must effectively operate high tech multi-media equipment including ENG vehicles. 30%Photographs news, weather, and sports materials.20%Performs creative editing of news, weather and sports materials.10%Sets up and operates lighting equipment. 10%Operates ENG van and associated equipment.10%Transmits and records news, weather and sports video and/or audio feeds, including ENG feeds. 10%Performs limited newsgathering functins.5%Photographs and edits promotion and public service material.5%Performs minor repairs of ENG equipment and cameras.

Full Time

8/11/2020

Mobile – 36606

Alabama

Alabama Experience:

Two to five years of shooting and editing local news content.

Strong editing and shooting skills. Ability to gather news with or without a reporter. Strong interpersonal skills. Ablility to edit with Non-linear editing. AVID Media Composer preferred. Ability to operate microwave truck and related equipment. Attention to detail. Ability to work in a fast paces team oriented environment. Must posses a valid Driver's license with clean driving record. Ability to operate microwave and satellite vehicles and equipment. Ability to lift and carry 20-65 pounds. Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Completion of high school, or equivalent. College degree preferred.

