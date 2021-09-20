Come escape the snow and work in the land of sunshine and warm beaches! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for an experienced, Photographer to join our team.

If you want to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger, and the world around us better, come join us at Fox 4, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community.

The Photographer role is responsible for capturing and editing visual content for multiple platforms. Will also be responsible for operating various news gathering equipment, including but not limited to microwave live truck, video camera, and video editing equipment.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Capture and edit visual content for multiple platforms

Operate and maintain live equipment including microwave, satellite and related news gathering equipment

Work in tandem with newsroom personnel to create and develop news stories

Perform other duties as assigned

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

2+ years experience as a photographer preferred

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Proficiency with lighting and computer based editing.

Proficiency with live microwave truck operation.

Knowledge and demonstration of creativity, editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Knowledge of and proficiency in posting content to station’s web sites

Able to work efficiently under multiple deadlines on a daily basis

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

