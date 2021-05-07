Come join the exciting world of media while working in Paradise! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for a Scripps is seeking a Part time Studio Technician for our Fox affiliate, WFTX in Fort Myers, FL. This individual will operate studio television cameras during live and taped productions, acts as floor director and teleprompter operator during live and taped productions and assists in studio maintenance (cleaning, organization), etc.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Operation of various broadcast equipment including, but not limited to; studio television cameras during live and taped productions, teleprompter, character generators, graphics software, computers.

Act as floor director during live and taped productions.

Assist in studio maintenance (cleaning, organization, possibly lighting), etc.

Assist as production grip on live and taped productions.

Navigate internet (web) and post video and text to station website.

Other duties as directed by the Production Manager.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

High School diploma or equivalent required. Two or four-year college degree preferred.

Previous television station experience is necessary.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Live newscast production a plus.

Non-linear editing experience required. Final Cut Pro experience a plus.

Working knowledge of television station production operation equipment.

Working knowledge of studio cameras, teleprompters and lighting.

Must be reliable, dependable, possess a willingness to learn and be able to work a flexible schedule.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Position involves much studio work and occasional field productions. May include standing for many hours, operating human lift equipment, climbing stairs and ladders, lifting, etc.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

