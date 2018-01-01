TITLE: Part-Time Promotions Assistant (Street Team)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Beasley Media Group Tampa (Cluster) is looking for energetic Street Team members to execute and manage station appearances at sales and station remotes and events. Someone who can engage with station listeners while promoting the station and client brands, executing contests on-site, managing/distributing station prizes, client product sampling, etc.

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Driving station promotional vehicles and transporting equipment – must be at least 21 years of age with a valid Florida Driver’s license

Must be able to work up to 29 hours a week and have a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends and holidays

Setting up, running, breaking down sound systems, staging and audio/photography/video equipment

Some heavy lifting could be involved (up to 50 lbs)

Assist with administrative functions of radio station promotions, including but not limited to: returning listeners phone calls, mailing out prizes, organizing on air giveaways, writing copy for promotions, updating station websites, digital/social media platforms and assisting the Marketing Director, Promotions Manager and Coordinators

Interested applicants should indicate where they found the posting when submitting a cover letter and resume to: Tom Davis, Promotions Director at: tom.davis@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Vaccination Requirements

To help promote and ensure the safety of all of our employees and the communities we serve, we require all incoming employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. If hired, you will be required to provide proof of vaccination, which will be kept confidential. If you are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated currently, but willing to become fully vaccinated, we invite you to still apply.

Beasley Media Group is committed to providing a safe and inclusive work environment for all and we recognize that some individuals may have a sincerely held religious belief as it pertains to the practice of immunization or a medical disability which may prevent them from becoming vaccinated. Individuals who cannot be fully vaccinated due to a sincere religious belief or medical disability may request an accommodation. We request that you refrain from discussing religious beliefs or medical conditions during the interview process. If you believe you need an accommodation, you will have an opportunity to submit your request during the interview process. All requests for accommodation will remain confidential and reviewed by selected individuals within the HR department. We cannot guarantee that all requests for accommodation will be granted. Please refer to our EEO policy and statement below.