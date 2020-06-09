Category:

WPBF-TV has an opening for a Part-Time Production Assistant. We are looking for an energetic team player who understands the flexible schedule that the broadcast industry requires to join our production crew. This person will be responsible for operating cameras, teleprompter, audio-board, graphics and video equipment; as related to live broadcasts and post-production. Must have good technical skills, and good communication skills. Responsibilities include floor directing, camera/studio operator, digital editing, assisting the news department, and other duties as assigned. Job Responsibilities: Construction, maintenance, installation and operation of props, cameras, prompters, sets and other production equipment.

Lighting and script preparation for newscasts.

Edit syndicated promos for air..

Maintain professional appearance of studio/sets.

Work also includes Premiere editing (non-linear) for news and website content.

Assist the directors as needed. Experience Requirements: Working knowledge of television newscast equipment and software required.

Videography experience helpful.

Non-linear editing experience a plus.

Related military experience will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Must have a good attitude, be willing to learn, and be a team player.

Must be able to problem solve quickly and work well under pressure and tight deadlines.

Must be willing to work weekend and overnight shifts.

Attention to detail a must.

Ability to edit is essential. Education: Bachelor???s degree in Communications preferred. Completion of college level technical & editing classes a plus.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information Sc Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

9/1/2020 Closing Date:

10/1/2020 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/