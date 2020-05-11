WFTX – TV, the Scripps owned Fox affiliate in Sunny SWFL, has an exciting opportunity for a Part Time Production Assistant. This position operates studio television cameras during live and taped productions, acts as floor director and teleprompter operator during live and taped productions and assists in studio maintenance (cleaning, organization), etc.

Key activities

Operation of various broadcast equipment including, but not limited to; studio television cameras during live and taped productions, teleprompter, character generators, graphics software, computers

Act as floor director during live and taped productions

Assist in studio maintenance (cleaning, organization, possibly lighting), etc.

Assist as production grip on live and tape productions

Navigate internet (web) and post video and text to station website

Other duties as directed by the Production Manager

Education & Experience/ Skills & Abilities

Candidates must have a high school diploma (four year college degree preferred) and previous television station experience; OR any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Live newscast production a plus. The following characteristics and skills are a must:

Non-linear editing experience required. Final Cut Pro experience a plus.

Working knowledge of television station production operation equipment.

Working knowledge of studio cameras, Teleprompters and lighting.

Must be reliable, dependable, possess a willingness to learn and be able to work a flexible schedule.

Work Environment

Position involves much studio work and occasional field productions. May include standing for many hours, operating human lift equipment, climbing stairs and ladders, lifting, etc.

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

About Fox4

Our resources include the market’s only virtual set and breaking news tracker vehicle. In addition, the power of Scripps’ national network of local news operations and digital businesses provides a reach and an opportunity no other company can match. Scripps leaders are trained and developed to lead for the present and groomed for future opportunities in the company.

The SWFL lifestyle needs no embellishment. You’ll enjoy some of the world’s finest weather (average of 75 degrees), beaches, water sports, golf, restaurants and entertainment.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

Apply here:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Fort-Myers—Naples-FL—WFTX/PT-Studio-Tech–WFTX_JR023696-1