Part-Time On-Air Talent

Date: September 8, 2020
Job Posting Title: On-Air Talent (Part-Time)
Department: Programming
Reports To: VP, Miami Local Operations
Location: Miami, FL
Exempt: N
Job Number: #20-08
Position Summary
Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic and experienced P/T On-Air Talent to join our talent pool. The successful candidate must have passion for our brand, inform, entertain and engage listeners in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. The candidate must be knowledgeable about local, national and international politics and news.
Job Responsibilities:
- Perform live broadcast show that is entertaining and informative.
- Select and prepare program content: Gather new stories, audio, and write content for the show.
- Contact, book and interview relevant guests.
- Prepare and deliver content about current local, national and international news.
- Discuss various topics with listeners over the telephone.
- Coordinate games, contests, and on-air competitions when necessary.
- Announce station breaks, commercials, and public service announcements.
- Acts as host and/or make promotional appearances at public or private events representing the Station.
- Provide commentary and conduct interviews during “Live” transmissions, and other events.
- Maintain and grow station’s ratings in assigned day part.
- Establish a strong and effective relationship with the station’s Sales team and clients.
- Broadcast live from remote locations.
Required Minimum Skills & Experience:
- High School Diploma; Bachelor’s Degree preferred.
- At least 3 years of On-Air Radio experience.
- Must possess impeccable diction and excellent pronunciation in the Spanish language.
- Pleasant and well-controlled voice and good timing when speaking on air.
- Must be creative, have a sharp wit and able to improvise and think quickly while on air.
- Able to read, analyze and interpret all written and oral information received.
- Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office
- Proficiency in usage of social media platforms.
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Recognized personality in major market(s) a plus.
- Knowledge of current events.
- Ability to relate to the audience and have a strong listener interaction.
- Excellent public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.
- Excellent problem-solving and prioritizing skills.
- Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.
- Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment.
- Creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL
- Employment/education will be verified
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/On-Air-Talent_R007319
