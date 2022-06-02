Outside Account Executive

Details:

iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Have you ever considered working for the #1 Audio Company-not just in the Tampa Bay area, or even Florida, in the entire country? iHeartMedia is the #1 Audio Company in the US reaching 9 out of 10 Americans Every Month! You know iHeart for our amazing concerts as well as our national and local personalities like- Bobby Bones on US 103.5, Crash and AJ on 98ROCK, Ryan Seacrest on Mix 100.7, the Joe Show on 93.3 FLZ, Glen Beck and Sean Hannity on News Radio WFLA, SaryKarmen on RUMBA 1065 and The Breakfast Club Show on 95.7 The BEAT. Being the #1 Audio Company in the country we offer so much more than just radio advertising! As an Account Executive with iHeartMedia you have the capability to sell the most innovative and inclusive broadcast and digital marketing tools. You’ll have all of these tools at your fingertips to sell locally from your home in Tampa Bay area plus you’ll be able to represent over 150 markets across the country representing over 850 iHeartMedia radio stations. Responsibilities Identifies and solicits new business; builds and maintains a full pipeline of sales prospects.

Services and grows relationships in existing base of clients.

Identifies client/agency needs and develops persuasive proposals to meet needs and opportunities.

Delivers effective sales presentations.

Steers clients based on market, platform and station information.

Maintains client communication and ensures client satisfaction.

Monitors competition to continually find new account leads.

Negotiates rates based on iHeartMedia’s budgets.

Works collaboratively with internal partners to drive revenue.

Ensures prompt payments.

Follows all station procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis.

Creates effective marketing campaigns in cooperation with iHeartMedia resources.

Generates revenue and meets/exceeds established sales targets.

Candidate must drive their own vehicle with a valid driver’s license and state-mandated auto insurance. Qualifications Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms

Adept at prospecting and using effective consultative selling principles and practices

Strong client service relationship-building skills

Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Negotiation and closing proficiency

Persuasive communication skills: verbal, written and presentation

Independent; self-motivated; competitive; assertive

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Understanding of market dynamics including demographics

Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines and financial pressures

Flexibility and creativity

Professional appearance

Strong interpersonal skills Work Experience 2+ years in media/advertising sales is preferred, but not required

SalesForce experience is a plus Education High school diploma, college degree preferred Certifications None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular Benefits: iHeartMedia’s benefits offering is flexible and offers a variety of choices to meet the diverse needs of our changing workforce, including the following: Employer sponsored medical, dental and vision with a variety of coverage options

Company provided and supplemental life insurance

Paid vacation and sick time

Paid company holidays, including a floating holiday that enable our employees to celebrate the holiday of their choosing

A Spirit day to encourage and allow our employees to more easily volunteer in their community

A 401K plan

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost – services include telephonic counseling sessions, consultation on legal and financial matters, emotional well-being, family and caregiving

?A range of additional voluntary programs, such as spending accounts, student loan refinancing, accident insurance and more! The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Some positions in certain divisions of the iHeartMedia family of companies are subject to mandatory vaccination requirements as a condition of employment. Candidates who have been offered employment for these positions at iHeartMedia, subject to applicable law, will be required to demonstrate they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or qualify for a medical or religious accommodation from the vaccination requirement by their start date (which may be extended for such purposes). If the aforementioned requirements are not met, candidates who have accepted offers for such positions will have their offers rescinded and/or employment terminated in accordance with applicable law. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. Click Here to learn about the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance . Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.