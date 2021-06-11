Orlando Jobs

https://www.fox35orlando.com/jobs
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
July 9, 2021
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
NEWS
ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014812
The Associate producer writes clear, concise, accurate copy using proper grammar, vocabulary and spelling. Write all assigned stories accurately and within deadline Select videos and soundbites for stories and, write copy to match Proofread broadcast and digital copy Monitor latest developments in stories and insert updates in all copy Create appropriate graphics, including maps, for assigned stories Work independently to find the information necessary to complete the story using all available means Work with field crews to manage stories, provide graphics support, video and logistical support. Work effectively with news management and newsroom personnel to develop content and production of newscasts.
REQUIREMENTS: One-year experience in a TV news department. Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment. Proficient in social media. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Working knowledge of broadcast and digital platform. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under pressure. APPLY HERE:
ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014240
The assignment desk is the HEART of the newsroom. The ideal assignment editor candidate is passionate about both breaking news and enterprise story generation. We’re looking for someone with strong news judgment who will be an integral voice on our editorial team. Assignment editors must gather story information from various news sources and determine the newsworthiness. Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage. Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred. Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects. Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE:
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
NewsNOW
PLANNING PRODUCER, NewsNOW (Regular f/t based in Orlando, FL) Job# R50013680
We’re hiring a Producer/Planner to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Producer/Planner will research, plan, curate and produce content for live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in- the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.
Does this sound like you? You’re a tech-savvy news junkie who loves digging into a big story. You’re obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You thrive in a team-oriented environment that is constantly changing. When the going gets tough, you’re the one who holds everything together. You’re never not in the know. Making connections (and keeping them!) is your superpower. If organization were an Olympic sport, you’d be wearing a whole lot of gold.
The person we’re looking for is a resourceful, dependable, meticulously-organized journalist who is always thinking two steps ahead. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Research, gather and produce relevant, timely original content, including breaking news and live coverage of major news events, for use on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Help to execute the overall editorial plan, coordinating with FOX O&O stations and other internal and external partners to receive live video feeds, interviews, reporter hits and other content. Develop and maintain close relationships with key contacts in each station. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for fresh content and the latest information. Constantly update editorial calendar, using it to plan and prepare for the future. Pitch story ideas. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Fill in for Digital Journalists as needed. Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience planning and producing digital news content preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Superior news judgement. Impeccable organization skills. Unparalleled attention to detail. Proficient in tools used for web- based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Social media expert. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication and presentation skills. On-camera hosting or reporting experience a bonus. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required. APPLY HERE:
SALES
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (WOGX): (Regular Full Time/Gainesville, FL) Job# R50014267
FOX 51 is seeking a bright, highly motivated Account Executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts, create presentations and proposals, input order, input preempt makegoods and traffic instructions. Ability to increase station revenue and market share. Develop and maintain direct client relationships. Advertising Sales experience a plus. This position is based in Gainesville, FL.
REQUIREMENTS: Broadcast and digital sales experience. College degree or equivalent work experience. Excellent communication Skills. Service Oriented. Valid Driver’s License. APPLY HERE:
DIGITAL SALES ASSISTANT: (Regular Full time/Orlando, FL) Job# 50014710
FOX 35 Orlando is looking for a super star Sales Assistant to join FOX Television Stations FLX OTT platform. As a member of the team, you will work in a fun, fast-paced and fluid environment. You will work with sales leadership, AE’s and marketing on all aspects of the pre and post sales process.
Duties include but are not limited to, assist Account Executives in the Fox Local Extension (FLX) sales department, along with Digital Sales Manager. (OTT/Digital ad sales) General administrative work, manage pipelines, CRM. Order processing. Assist AE’s on prospecting, research gathering, sales planning, invoicing. Act as liaison between AE’s, agency buyers and clients.
REQUIREMENTS: Excellent communication skills. MS Office applications. Organization and prioritization skills. Knowledge of local TV marketplace. Willingness to learn and grow. Customer (internal and external) focus. Wide Orbit experience a plus. Ability to work under pressure and be a team player.
Knowledge of Wide Orbit software helpful; College degree and digital experience preferred but not required. APPLY HERE:
ENGINEERING
BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014890
The Broadcast Maintenance Engineer is expected to repair and perform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example; master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS: Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license. APPLY HERE:
