Orlando Jobs

We’re hiring a Producer/Planner to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Producer/Planner will research, plan, curate and produce content for live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in- the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.

Does this sound like you? You’re a tech-savvy news junkie who loves digging into a big story. You’re obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You thrive in a team-oriented environment that is constantly changing. When the going gets tough, you’re the one who holds everything together. You’re never not in the know. Making connections (and keeping them!) is your superpower. If organization were an Olympic sport, you’d be wearing a whole lot of gold.

The person we’re looking for is a resourceful, dependable, meticulously-organized journalist who is always thinking two steps ahead. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, gather and produce relevant, timely original content, including breaking news and live coverage of major news events, for use on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Help to execute the overall editorial plan, coordinating with FOX O&O stations and other internal and external partners to receive live video feeds, interviews, reporter hits and other content. Develop and maintain close relationships with key contacts in each station. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for fresh content and the latest information. Constantly update editorial calendar, using it to plan and prepare for the future. Pitch story ideas. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic standards. Fill in for Digital Journalists as needed. Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience planning and producing digital news content preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Superior news judgement. Impeccable organization skills. Unparalleled attention to detail. Proficient in tools used for web- based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Social media expert. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication and presentation skills. On-camera hosting or reporting experience a bonus. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required. APPLY HERE: