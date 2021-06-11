Orlando Job Opportunities

The following represent brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

SPORTS/NEWS Multimedia Journalist (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013931

Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management

skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID.

REQUIREMENTS: A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or MMJ in a medium or large market

preferred. Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player. APPLY HERE:

NEWS ANCHOR/REPORTER (Weekend)(Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013516

FOX 35 Orlando has a rare opening for a dynamic, engaging, experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. This anchor/reporter will enterprise investigative caliber content during the week, fill in for other anchors as need, and work with news managers and producers to develop content and execute a strategy for weekend newscasts. We’re looking for a go- getter, with a proven track record of digging, asking tough questions on behalf of our viewers, and producing engaging content for our newscasts and digital

platforms. We expect a rock star reporter who every other reporter in the market will follow.

You’ll join an anchor team includes the most experienced journalists in the market. They’re professional, polished, confident leaders in the community and the newsroom.

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.

