Orlando Job Opportunities

July 2, 2021
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville
The following represent brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
NEWS
SPORTS/NEWS Multimedia Journalist (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013931
Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management
skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID.
REQUIREMENTS: A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or MMJ in a medium or large market
preferred. Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player. APPLY HERE:
NEWS ANCHOR/REPORTER (Weekend)(Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50013516
FOX 35 Orlando has a rare opening for a dynamic, engaging, experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. This anchor/reporter will enterprise investigative caliber content during the week, fill in for other anchors as need, and work with news managers and producers to develop content and execute a strategy for weekend newscasts. We’re looking for a go- getter, with a proven track record of digging, asking tough questions on behalf of our viewers, and producing engaging content for our newscasts and digital
platforms. We expect a rock star reporter who every other reporter in the market will follow.
You’ll join an anchor team includes the most experienced journalists in the market. They’re professional, polished, confident leaders in the community and the newsroom.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3+ years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. College degree in communications/journalism or related field preferred.
APPLY HERE:
Do you live for breaking news, love telling stories – oh, and also want to be live at some of the most high-profile
sporting events in the country? FOX 35 Orlando has a rare opening for a dynamic, engaging, experienced
Multi-Media News/Sports journalist. This position is truly the best of both worlds: a news reporter who thrives
in a fast-paced, competitive and challenging environment — and a sports reporter who can explain a split-second
finish live from the Daytona 500. Must have an interest in both news of the day and local sports-related stories,
from City Hall to Center Court. Must be able to shoot, write and edit on his/her own. The successful candidate
will immerse themselves in the Central Florida community and enterprise stories that impact viewers
directly. Must be flexible and able to pivot from news to sports and back, depending on the needs of the
newsroom. We’re looking for the ultimate team player.
Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good
probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of
current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
NEWS ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014240
The assignment desk is the HEART of the newsroom. The ideal assignment editor candidate is passionate about both breaking news and enterprise story generation. We’re looking for someone with strong news judgment who will be an integral voice on our editorial team. Assignment editors must gather story information from various news sources and determine the newsworthiness. Responsible for gathering story info from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. make decisions on what stories to cover and assign/dispatch crews. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Plan news stories for future coverage and coordinate coverage for special events. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity in coverage. Write, edit and post stories on the station’s website and social media platforms; on-air, on-line, in-mobile and social.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in TV news, including assignment desk experience preferred. Must be well organized and able to manage multiple projects. Must demonstrate outstanding news judgment and good news writing skills. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Must be able to work well in a fast paced environment. Overtime, holidays and varied hours required. APPLY HERE:
NEWS ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular f/t Orlando, FL) Job# R50014812
The associate producer write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Duties include to select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision. Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage.
REQUIREMENTS: College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Must be able to deal
effectively with people. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred. APPLY HERE:
NewsNOW
PLANNING PRODUCER, NewsNOW (Regular f/t based in Orlando, FL) Job# R50013680
We’re hiring a Producer/Planner to join the team behind NewsNOW, FOX TV Stations’ national live streaming news product. Reporting to the Executive Producer, the Producer/Planner will research, plan, curate and produce content for live coverage of breaking news and important events as they happen, giving users an in- the-moment view of what’s going on across the country and around the world. This position is based in NewsNOW’s east coast newsroom at FOX 35 Orlando.
Does this sound like you? You’re a tech-savvy news junkie who loves digging into a big story. You’re obsessed with details and nothing gets past you. You thrive in a team-oriented environment that is constantly changing. When the going gets tough, you’re the one who holds everything together. You’re never not in the know. Making connections (and keeping them!) is your superpower. If organization were an Olympic sport, you’d be wearing a whole lot of gold.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
|
The person we’re looking for is a resourceful, dependable, meticulously-organized journalist who is always thinking two steps ahead. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Research, gather and produce relevant, timely original content, including breaking news and live coverage of major news events, for use on digital, social, streaming and broadcast platforms nationwide. Help to execute the overall editorial plan, coordinating with FOX O&O stations and other internal and external partners to receive live video feeds, interviews, reporter hits and other content. Develop and maintain close relationships with key contacts in each station. Monitor live video feeds, newsgathering tools and social media for fresh content and the latest information. Constantly update editorial calendar, using it to plan and prepare for the future. Pitch story ideas. Stay up-to-date on news and current events. Monitor real-time analytics. Adhere to journalistic
|
standards. Fill in for Digital Journalists as needed. Other duties as assigned.
REQUIREMENTS: 3+ years experience planning and producing digital news content preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field. Tech-savvy multitasker with strong knowledge of the technical aspects of digital news production, including live streaming and video publishing. Superior news judgement. Impeccable organization skills. Unparalleled attention to detail. Proficient in tools used for web- based newsgathering tools, content creation and monitoring digital analytics. Social media expert. Thrive under pressure. Stellar communication and presentation skills. On-camera hosting or reporting experience a bonus. Varied hours including weekends and holidays as required. APPLY HERE:
SALES
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (WOGX): (Regular Full Time/Gainesville, FL) Job# R50014267
FOX 51 is seeking a bright, highly motivated Account Executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts, create presentations and proposals, input order, input preempt makegoods and traffic instructions. Ability to increase station revenue and market share. Develop and maintain direct client relationships. Advertising Sales experience a plus. This position is based in Gainesville, FL.
REQUIREMENTS: Broadcast and digital sales experience. College degree or equivalent work experience. Excellent communication Skills. Service Oriented. Valid Driver’s License. APPLY HERE:
DIGITAL SALES ASSISTANT: (Regular Full time/Orlando, FL) Job# 50014710
FOX 35 Orlando is looking for a super star Sales Assistant to join FOX Television Stations FLX OTT platform. As a member of the team, you will work in a fun, fast-paced and fluid environment. You will work with sales leadership, AE’s and marketing on all aspects of the pre and post sales process.
Duties include but are not limited to, assist Account Executives in the Fox Local Extension (FLX) sales department, along with Digital Sales Manager. (OTT/Digital ad sales) General administrative work, manage pipelines, CRM. Order processing. Assist AE’s on prospecting, research gathering, sales planning, invoicing. Act as liaison between AE’s, agency buyers and clients.
REQUIREMENTS: Excellent communication skills. MS Office applications. Organization and prioritization skills. Knowledge of local TV marketplace. Willingness to learn and grow. Customer (internal and external) focus. Wide Orbit experience a plus. Ability to work under pressure and be a team player.
Knowledge of Wide Orbit software helpful; College degree and digital experience preferred but not required. APPLY HERE:
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
FINANCE
Credit & Collections Manager (Regular f/t , Orlando, FL) Job# R50014247
FOX 35 Orlando have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Credit and Collections Manager. This position in in charge of the credit granting process to include: assessing the creditworthiness of clients, minimizing debt losses, increasing sales, investigation credit applications, managing corporate financing programs and maintaining the corporate credit policy. Accounts Receivable, Invoicing and Adjustments, additional duties as required.
REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of two years’ experience in a credit manager positions, degree in Finance and/or Accounting required; media experience preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office with a heavy emphasis in Excel and have the ability to work under pressure, handle multiple projects and meet deadlines. APPLY HERE:
Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to wofl- hr@foxtv.com, call 407-644-3535 (option #2), or visit our readily accessible station located at 35 Skyline Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.
Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request WOFL/WRBW/WOGX to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address if applicable, telephone number and contact person, and identify the category or categories of job openings for which it requests notices. Requests should be directed to Human Resources, WOFL FOX35 at 35 Skyline Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746. We appreciate your organization’s help in publicizing our job openings! WOFL/WRBW/WOGX-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs or email your resume to: wofl-hr@foxtv.com
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER