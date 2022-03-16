Operations Technician PT

Details:

WESH-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in the Orlando market, has an opening for a Part-Time broadcast Operations Technician. The Operations Technician works mostly in the studio operating robotic cameras or floor directing. Should be available to work various shifts, weekends and occasional holidays. Job Responsibilities: Operate robotic cameras and floor directing in the studio. Occasionally running teleprompter and the audio board. Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of set. Maintain and understand lighting grid and lighting board operation. Ability to climb ladders, adjust fixtures and change light bulbs. Ability to mic talent or guests, and dress microphones. Basic computer operation on a PC or laptop. Moving and handling of props and sets or in-house productions. Other duties as assigned by management. Experience Requirements: Should have some experience working in similar operations position. Live news experience is a plus. Related military experience will be considered. Qualification Requirements: Must have a solid background in operation of broadcast television systems and equipment. Education: College Degree preferred but not required. Military training and experience will be considered. Additional Requirements: As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.