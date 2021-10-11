Category:

Operations Position/Title:

Operations Technician Details:

WESH-TV has an opening for an experienced broadcast Operations Technician. The Operations Technician works mostly in the studio operating robotic cameras or floor directing. Should be available to work various shifts, weekends and occasional holidays. Job Responsibilities: Operate robotic cameras and floor directing in the studio.

Occasionally running teleprompter and the audio board.

Maintain appearance of studios including cleaning of set.

Maintain and understand lighting grid and lighting board operation.

Ability to climb ladders, adjust fixtures and change light bulbs.

Ability to mic talent or guests, and dress microphones.

Basic computer operation on a PC or laptop.

Moving and handling of props and sets or in-house productions.

Other duties as assigned by management Experience Requirements: Should have 1 to 2 years experience working in similar operations position. Live news experience is a plus.

Related military experience will be considered. Qualification Requirements: Must have a solid background in operation of broadcast television systems and equipment Education: College Degree preferred but not required

Military training and experience will be considered. Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

10/28/2021 Closing Date:

11/27/2021 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE