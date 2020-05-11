Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

WOMX-FM 105.1 Full Time On-Air Talent (Orlando) Details:

Entercom Orlando’s MIX 105.1 (WOMX-FM) is currently seeking a full-time on-air host to join our team. If you are a team player who exudes energy, can effectively entertain, and understands the local market, we would love to hear from you. Must also possess excellent social and digital platform knowledge. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

8/21/2020 Closing Date:

11/19/2020 City:

Orlando State:

Florida Requirements:

Required: * Ability to demonstrate Daily Show Preparation. * Knowledge of radio production process. * Experience with digital music systems. * Knowledge of station product, i.e. Music, lifestyle topics, popular culture, etc. * Knowledge of various social media platforms. * Providing creative, entertaining and engaging on-air content while executing the station format. * Ensuring that promotions and contests are executed properly. * Perform music and commercial log checks during shifts. * A proven track record in being able to write, voice and do commercial production. * Strong organizational and communication skills. * Making personal appearances at station events and remote broadcasts. * Excellent communication and voice skills; Knowledge of PromoSuite and Wide Orbit preferred. Programming and imaging skills a plus, but not necessary. Should possess strong knowledge of FCC policies. Include a link to a demo/aircheck. * Strong communication and organizational skills, passion for the Hot AC radio format, and the ability to work with high-profile talent. · A valid drivers license, insurance and a satisfactory completion of a motor vehicle record check is required. Preferred: Five years of on-air experience. Additional Information:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at [1] www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). References Visible links 1. http://www.entercom.com Contact:

To apply and upload your resume, visit https://entercom.com/careers Apply Online URL:

https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?jobId=15444