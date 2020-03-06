|NOTE: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employee may perform other related duties as negotiated to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.
|Job Title:
|On Air Studio Engineer
|Job Category:
|Radio/Broadcasting/Media
|Department/Group:
|Operations/Programming
|Location:
|Tampa, FL
|
Level/Salary Range:
|
Commensurate with experience
|Position Type:
Work Schedule
|Part Time – hourly – non exempt
Must be available to work early mornings and weekends as required
|HR Contact:
|Tammy Bancroft
|Reports To:
|Operations/Program Manager
|Benefits:
|None
|Job Description
|Company Overview:
Salem Media Group is a leading broadcaster of religious programming and informative talk. The company owns and operates commercial radio stations in major markets throughout the United States. Salem Media Group in Tampa is looking for a self-motivated, organized, professional individual to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for conducting any number of duties relating to radio broadcasting. Some of which include but are not limited to:
Role and Responsibilities
· Operates a tight board for live local programs and pre-recorded shows
· Monitors satellite delivered syndicated programming when necessary
· Provides voice/production work for commercials, promos, show elements and the like
· Assists with other production duties as needed, and needs can change over time
Qualifications and Education Requirements
· High school diploma
· 2 years experience in the radio industry is preferred, but not required
Required Skills
· Ideal candidate should be a self-starter who is highly motivated, dependable, energetic, and displays professionalism and enthusiasm when representing the company.
· Must have some audio editing experience as well as some prior knowledge working/operating digital audio control boards, Audio Codecs, and various Satellite Receivers. Knowledge of Salem’s Rivendell Automation System is a plus.
· Must have good communication and interpersonal skills
· Must have basic computer skills
· Must be able to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment
