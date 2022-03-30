Position Available

Date: March 21, 2022

Position: On Air Personality WYUU-FM (Full-Time)

Location: Tampa, Florida

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa’s premiere Hispanic radio station, 92.5 MAX!MA, is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, funny and entertaining On Air Personality.

Qualifications:

Three years or more experience as an on air talent;

100% Bilingual ;

; Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites;

Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines;

Reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts/day parts and holidays!

Be available for events/station, client and fan engagements.

Knowledge in production software is a plus.

Must be capable of translating English to Spanish Copy.

Interested applicants may submit demo and resume to: Nio Fernandez at

jobs@925maxima.com

Last Date for consideration: Open until position is filled .

Beasley Media Group maintains a mandatory COVID 19 vaccination policy subject to State laws and its accommodation obligations under federal law.

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer