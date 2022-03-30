Position Available
Date: March 21, 2022
Position: On Air Personality WYUU-FM (Full-Time)
Location: Tampa, Florida
Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa’s premiere Hispanic radio station, 92.5 MAX!MA, is looking for the next dynamic, compelling, funny and entertaining On Air Personality.
Qualifications:
- Three years or more experience as an on air talent;
- 100% Bilingual;
- Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites;
- Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines;
- Reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts/day parts and holidays!
- Be available for events/station, client and fan engagements.
- Knowledge in production software is a plus.
- Must be capable of translating English to Spanish Copy.
Interested applicants may submit demo and resume to: Nio Fernandez at
Last Date for consideration: Open until position is filled.
Beasley Media Group maintains a mandatory COVID 19 vaccination policy subject to State laws and its accommodation obligations under federal law.
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer