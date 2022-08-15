|Experience:
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
· Operate teleprompter for live newscasts and pre-recorded programs &
segments
· Provide in-studio support for live broadcasts and other programs
· Edit video for newscasts, web stories, and social media posts.
· Assist in the research, planning, and booking of guest interviews and story
segments
· Monitor social media accounts and respond to viewer questions and comments
· Distribute & promote news content on social media
· Work collaboratively with fellow content team members on breaking news,
severe weather, and enterprise content
· Build positive working relationships with station teammates, company
colleagues, sources, and the public
· Author broadcast scripts, website stories, and social media posts with excellent
grammar, punctuation, and AP Style
· Perform other duties as assigned