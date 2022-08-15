Category:

News Position/Title:

Newscast Producer-Part time Details:

WKRG-TV News 5 / wkrg.com in Mobile, AL / Pensacola, FL seeks a part-time Associate News Producer to join our morning news team. The successful candidate will coordinate segments, edit video, operate teleprompter, and provide in-studio support for the team. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

8/15/2022 Closing Date:

10/8/2022 City:

Mobile – 36606 State:

Alabama URL:

https://url.avanan.click/v2/___http://https://www.wkrg.com___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6Njo0YWE5OmMyZTE1ZTU3NWY4ZTkxYTZmZjk0MDg5ZTBlMGMyMzlkYWRmNWNmZDZkNzlhY2QxYzk3MjhmY2YzYzg2MDc1NmE6dDpU Experience:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities · Operate teleprompter for live newscasts and pre-recorded programs & segments · Provide in-studio support for live broadcasts and other programs · Edit video for newscasts, web stories, and social media posts. · Assist in the research, planning, and booking of guest interviews and story segments · Monitor social media accounts and respond to viewer questions and comments · Distribute & promote news content on social media · Work collaboratively with fellow content team members on breaking news, severe weather, and enterprise content · Build positive working relationships with station teammates, company colleagues, sources, and the public · Author broadcast scripts, website stories, and social media posts with excellent grammar, punctuation, and AP Style · Perform other duties as assigned Requirements:

Experience, Skills, Education · Organized, technical problem solver · Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly · Strong communicator · Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills · Deadline conscious with strong time management skills · Schedule flexibility · Fluency in English (spoken & written) · Strong non-linear video editing skills (Premiere Pro preferred) · Working knowledge of AP style for broadcast/digital/social · WordPress experience a plus · Experience in journalism, digital content, and social media preferred Physical Demands & Work Environment: The Associate Newscast Producer must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write scripts & web stories, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, regularly work indoors, and occasionally work outdoors in non-environmentally controlled conditions. Apply at www.nexstar.tv/careers Contact:

Apply online at: https://url.avanan.click/v2/___https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6NjpkNjA5OjBlZjJmODA3ZjM0YmI4MDc3OWRiYTYwMmYwMzQzNGEzMDdjYWM5MmIxY2VjMzQ0NWFiZGE4YzAxYWE4MjQyNmI6dDpU Apply Online URL:

https://url.avanan.click/v2/___www.nexstar.tv/careers___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6NjoxNDk5OjEyZjhlMDBkYjgyY2IzNmFiYjJiMTkwMzQxZDQyMjMxMThjYzlhOTk3NGM2NzlkYWUyZDk2OTkzNmIwNTFjODE6dDpU