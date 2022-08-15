Category:
News
Newscast Producer-Part time
WKRG-TV News 5 / wkrg.com in Mobile, AL / Pensacola, FL seeks a part-time Associate News Producer to join our morning news team. The successful candidate will coordinate segments, edit video, operate teleprompter, and provide in-studio support for the team.

 
Full Time
8/15/2022
10/8/2022
Mobile – 36606
Alabama
https://url.avanan.click/v2/___http://https://www.wkrg.com___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6Njo0YWE5OmMyZTE1ZTU3NWY4ZTkxYTZmZjk0MDg5ZTBlMGMyMzlkYWRmNWNmZDZkNzlhY2QxYzk3MjhmY2YzYzg2MDc1NmE6dDpU
Essential Duties and Responsibilities

·         Operate teleprompter for live newscasts and pre-recorded programs &

segments

·         Provide in-studio support for live broadcasts and other programs

·         Edit video for newscasts, web stories, and social media posts.

·         Assist in the research, planning, and booking of guest interviews and story

segments

·         Monitor social media accounts and respond to viewer questions and comments

·         Distribute & promote news content on social media

·         Work collaboratively with fellow content team members on breaking news,

severe weather, and enterprise content

·         Build positive working relationships with station teammates, company

colleagues, sources, and the public

·         Author broadcast scripts, website stories, and social media posts with excellent

grammar, punctuation, and AP Style

·         Perform other duties as assigned

 
Experience, Skills, Education

·         Organized, technical problem solver

·         Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly

·         Strong communicator

·         Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills

·         Deadline conscious with strong time management skills

·         Schedule flexibility

·         Fluency in English (spoken & written)

·         Strong non-linear video editing skills (Premiere Pro preferred)

·         Working knowledge of AP style for broadcast/digital/social

·         WordPress experience a plus

·         Experience in journalism, digital content, and social media preferred

 

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Associate Newscast Producer must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write scripts & web stories, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, regularly work indoors, and occasionally work outdoors in non-environmentally controlled conditions.

 

Apply at www.nexstar.tv/careers

 
Apply online at: https://url.avanan.click/v2/___https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6NjpkNjA5OjBlZjJmODA3ZjM0YmI4MDc3OWRiYTYwMmYwMzQzNGEzMDdjYWM5MmIxY2VjMzQ0NWFiZGE4YzAxYWE4MjQyNmI6dDpU
https://url.avanan.click/v2/___www.nexstar.tv/careers___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6M2Y0YWVjNzA5ZGVkNTg0NjFjNmY2YzRhMTc2ODUzZTY6NjoxNDk5OjEyZjhlMDBkYjgyY2IzNmFiYjJiMTkwMzQxZDQyMjMxMThjYzlhOTk3NGM2NzlkYWUyZDk2OTkzNmIwNTFjODE6dDpU
***** EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *****