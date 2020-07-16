Requirements:

WPEC is looking for a Newscast Director. The Newscast Director will utilize Ross Overdrive technology and requires experience directing and technical directing of newscasts. You will work with the production team to ensure we have a quality newscast while utilizing your skills in the technical set up of the program. Put your skills to the test and join this experienced newscast team! Responsibilities: Perform any production duties as assigned including: Direct & Assistant Direct using Overdrive automation for any assigned newscasts

Direct & Technical Direct using our manual control room for any assigned productions

Maintain production studios and control rooms

Perform other tasks related to the position as assigned Requirements: Experience Directing and Tech Directing newscasts

Knowledge of Ross Overdrive is a huge plus

Knowledge of production standards and equipment

Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure

Ability to read and write, college degree preferred

