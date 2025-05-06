NEWSCAST DIRECTOR /TECHNICAL MEDIA PRODUCER

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

WWSB ABC7, located in Sarasota, Florida is looking for our next Technical Media Producer (TMP) with a background in newscast directing. The ideal candidate will be a newscast director at heart, thriving on bringing aggressively produced newscasts to life in an automated control room using Ross Overdrive. This individual must be hard-working, self-motivated and creative. The candidate must be able to work a flexible schedule, including mornings, nights, weekends and holidays. This position includes both newscast directing and Master Control duties. Must have some experience directing. Master Control experience a plus.

PLEASE NOTE: This position supports multiple dayparts & newscasts. You will be scheduled overnights, mornings and weekends in this initial capacity.

Duties and responsibilities include (but not limted to):

– Monitor all broadcast streams for WWSB

– Operate Ross Overdrive & Ross Carbonite Black Switcher

– Direct live newscasts including breaking news, weather, specials and sports

– Daily work with ENPS newsroom computer system

– Understanding of all equipment in studio and master control area

– Daily care and maintenance of equipment and studio

– Operate master control Nverzion Automation with a Harmonic Video Server, including the ability to effectively perform the following: commercial/program ingest & QC, Satellite operations, controlling the automation system

– Work closely with other departments to meet all daily demands

– Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

– Newscast Directing experience required

– Experience with Ross Overdrive, VizRT, Nverzion automation, ENPS, and non-linear editing systems preferred

– Experience with Adobe Creative Products (Including Photoshop & Premiere Pro) is a plus

– Master Control experience with Nverzion or any automation preferred

– Flexibility with scheduling and job assignments

– Willingness to learn new hardware and software

Additional Info:

