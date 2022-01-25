Category:

WKRG-TV News 5, a dominant Nexstar CBS television affiliate in Mobile, seeks a Newscast Director. The ideal candidate is accomplished in the use of automated production systems to plan & execute pre-recorded programs, live newscasts, and live coverage of severe weather, breaking news, & special events (i.e. parades).

Required & Preferred Capabilities: Previous experience in news production and/or live television production required. Two years preferred.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks with urgency and attention to detail

Calm demeanor and ability to handle unexpected changes and challenges with aplomb and diplomacy during live broadcasts to produce polished productions

Excellent communication skills

Fluent in spoken and written English

High school diploma Technical Skills: High confidence and ability in the use of Ross Ignite to code and execute live and pre-recorded programs is essential.

Ability to program and operate robotic camera systems for use in productions

Ability to operate other graphics, video, and audio gear and systems required to produce television and digital streaming programs

Strong non-linear video editing skills required — familiarity with Adobe Premiere video editing software preferred

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment Requirements: Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Programs and executes live and pre-recorded broadcasts with the use of multiple automated television production systems

Coordinates the efforts of technical operators and field contributors during newscasts and other live & recorded productions

Works with the news producers to deliver accurate, high-energy, error-free newscasts

Tests equipment and troubleshoots systems regularly to ensure proper operation

Edits video for newscasts, programs, and commercial productions

The Newscast Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Newscast Director must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. May be called upon to work a variety of shifts on different programs and dayparts.

