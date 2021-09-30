Details:

WESH-TV has an opening for an experienced and dynamic Newscast Director. The Newscast Director is responsible for communicating and executing all technical aspects of live production, with all technical staff, including the Producer, Technical Director, Audio Operator, Studio, and Engineering. Positive pro-active attitude and schedule flexibility are necessary for this position. With a unique format, a dedication to hard news and the resources of Hearst Television, this is a rare opportunity to join one of the best. Job Responsibilities: This is a part-time position

Directing broadcast newscasts.

Provide creative input and will work closely with the newscast producer and production crew.

Be responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast.

Must be able to call and punch a newscast.

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: 2 years directing and technical directing fast-paced newscasts

Must also have experience with production switchers, video servers, and audio and studio equipment. Qualifications Requirements: MOS and basic computer network understanding.

Understanding of newsroom systems ENPS and video playback systems.

Candidate should be a problem solver and quick thinker, using technical know-how to resolve existing issues and to work around problems that arise during live news.

The position requires shift flexibility. Shift may include early mornings and weekend duties.

Newscast Director will also be required to post to website as well. Education: Bachelor???s Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred.

Related military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and related experience will be considered.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.