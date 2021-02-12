Newscast Director

Requirements:

WPEC is looking for someone with at least 3 years experience. You should have experience directing fast-paced newscasts with multiple live shots, graphics, video animations and multiple studio cameras. Must have strong organizational skills, be self-motivated and have a good visual sense. Must be able to work well under pressure, thrive on deadlines and work a flexible schedule. Knowledge of automation experience would be helpful to have. WPEC uses Ross Overdrive, INEW & Chyron. This job does require working weekends and holidays. Responsibilities: Perform any production duties as assigned including:

Technical Direct any assigned newscasts and productions

Maintain production studio and control room

Perform other tasks related to the position as assigned, which may include website contribution Requirements: Experience Directing and TDing newscasts

Knowledge of production standards and equipment

TD using Ross Overdrive

Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure

Typing and good spelling skills necessary

Ability to read and write, college degree preferred

Must be able to lift & position 40 pound lighting instruments Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace!