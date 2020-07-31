Category:

Operations Position/Title:

News Production Manager Details:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst Television ABC Affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, is searching for a full-time News Production Manager. The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic, skilled communicator who leads our production team in the execution of newscasts. Responsibilities include hiring, scheduling, training, and supervising our Production staff. Additional responsibilities include directing and other duties as assigned. This person reports directly to the News Director. Job Responsibilities: Oversee staffing and supervisory duties, including hiring, performance management, scheduling, and annual reviews of the production team including Directors, T.Ds and Stage Hands.

Direct daily newscasts on Ignite and lead the control room in breaking news cut-ins during the day.

Be the Ignite point person for the newsroom and manage any operational issues and the implementing of new shots or sets into Ignite.

Provide strategic, logistical planning, and insight to upcoming special events like town halls, debates, phone banks, special programs and projects and/or elements to be included in news coverage.

Provide technical guidance, training, and leadership for all control room systems, computer systems and data systems.

Responsible for maintaining station disaster recovery procedures for News team.

Assess and recommend new technology including implementing digital newsgathering solutions.

Work with Creative Services on the lighting of the set.

Contribute to the direction of News operations through regular and clear communications with News Director, News Managers & Director of Engineering, other Department Heads and employees. Experience Requirements: Five years professional television experience preferred

Solid knowledge of television production

Military training and experience will be considered Qualifications: Strong leadership skills

Positive attitude and a strong desire to lead the team in a fast-paced environment

Effective communicator, able to work cooperatively with others. Education: College degree or technical school equivalent

Military training in Production or related field Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

11/12/2020 Closing Date:

12/12/2020 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE