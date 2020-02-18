News Producer

Category:

WESH-TV has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive, have the ability to make decisions and communicate the plan in a clear, concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros Job Responsibilities: Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an “experience” for viewers

Working with and guiding reporters in story production

Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff Experience Requirements: 2 years producing experience

Creative presentation style

Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure and knowledge of ENPS are pluses

Military experience in a related occupation specialty will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills

Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred

Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) with associated producing experience will be considered Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

5/22/2020 Closing Date:

6/21/2020 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/