Requirements:

WPEC is looking for an experienced and creative Morning News Producer. A team player who loves the energy and focus of mornings and getting people ready for their day with the latest on top stories, impact weather, traffic and a few things to talk about. This position will work closely with the EP, Director, Assignment Desk and Anchors on the daily show and planning content focused on our target audience. In this position you will determine the content and flow of newscasts, work with management and on-air staff to generate and write stories and develop content for our web site. The ideal candidate: Solid news judgment/awareness.

Able to write concise, compelling copy and teases.

Knows how to handle breaking news from the booth.

Able to work in a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment

Strong communication skills

Able to execute news strategies and goals in daily newscasts

Flexibility and on-the-spot problem solving ability

Proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems, such as iNews Experience: Must have at least 3 years news producing experience at a commercial TV station.

Bachelor’s Degree. Broadcast Journalism or related major a plus. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.