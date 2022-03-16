Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Producer Details:

WPEC has an immediate opening for a Newscast Producer. This is a Monday through Friday entry level job. The right candidate will have a passion for producing newscasts and they will be a natural leader, creative, very organized, and an effective writer. You will be based in West Palm Beach and work out of WPEC, but produce newscasts for Gainesville and WGFL. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

3/21/2022 Closing Date:

5/20/2022 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida Requirements:

Be a compelling and accurate writer

Be able to multitask and manage time in order to put together an exciting and informative newscast

Ability to work in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment

Strong leadership and communication skills

The ability to execute news strategies and goals in daily newscasts

Flexibility and on-the-spot problem solving abilities are a must

Proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems, such as iNews Experience: A journalism degree is preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Apply Online URL:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_2002/job/6943