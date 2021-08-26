Are you a dynamic News Producer who wants to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger and the world around us better? If so, come join us at WFTX in Fort Myers, FL, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community.

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, surfers, gamers, musicians, actors, swimmers and every other mixture of diversity you can think of – we are a community of welcoming, mission-focused and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

OUR HIRING PROCESS:

You are intrigued as you are already two paragraphs in and reading this job description.

You let us know you are interested (apply, email, call, shout it from the rooftops).

We call you and ask you to tell us more about yourself.

You talk with more incredible team members.

You meet the team in-person (and sometimes via Zoom or Facetime – technology is SO COOL these days).

You tell everyone about your AH-mazing candidate experience and how thrilled you are to become a part of the Scripps team.

Your friends jump on the bandwagon and join us too.

MUST HAVE:

Passion for the job.

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related experience.

2 years of experience as a television writer or producer preferred.

A local news junkie mentality: knowing news of the day; having vision and ability to advance the big story.

Above all, you love to write … a word smith, grammar guru, courageous and creative storyteller.

A DAY IN THE LIFE:

Arrive at the station.

Begin preparing for airtime – lead story, showcasing, multiplatform coverage, all the entertaining pieces.

Collaborate with reporters, anchors, news managers, assignment editors and the digital team to determine content and multiplatform needs.

Make the broadcast shine with graphics, video, research and station branding.

Work alongside your amazing team to prep for a flawless show.

Throw all the above out the window because breaking news just happened.

Respond to and cover above-mentioned breaking news.

Go home, get some rest and get ready to come back and have a totally different day tomorrow.

WHY SCRIPPS:

We are growing our footprint, reaching nearly 31 percent of U.S. households as one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners.

From community outreach to professional development, Scripps is a place where creativity has taken over and you will have the chance to write your own story.

We enable and encourage each individual to do their best work and reach their full potential through opportunity, development and openness to new ideas.

We are all about professional integrity. It is the cornerstone of a journalist’s credibility.

Tell a friend and both of you can work here. Our employee referral program is pretty fantastic. Share this because we are ALWAYS looking for the BEST talent out there.

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Fort-Myers—Naples-FL—WFTX/News-Producer–WFTX_JR026834-1