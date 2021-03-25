Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Producer Details:

WEAR-TV has an immediate opening for a creative News Producer in sunny Pensacola, Florida! We are looking for a dynamic candidate with proven skills on managing the day-to-day production of our newscasts. This position will also work closely with the Executive Producer, Director, Assignment Desk, and Anchors on the newscast and its content. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

8/4/2021 Closing Date:

10/3/2021 City:

Pensacola State:

Florida Requirements:

Be a compelling and accurate writer

Be able to multitask and manage time in order to put together an exciting and informative newscast

Ability to work in a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment

Strong leadership and communication skills

The ability to execute news strategies and goals in daily newscasts

Flexibility and on-the-spot problem-solving abilities are a must

Proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems, such as iNews Experience: Must have at least some previous news producing experience at a commercial TV station, although the right entry-level candidate may be considered

A journalism degree is preferred Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! Contact:

