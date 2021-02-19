|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
News Producer
|Details:
WPBF 25 News, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida, has an immediate opening for a strong, take-charge Producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive and be able to make decisions and communicate plans in a clear and concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can-do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros.
Job Responsibilities:
- Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an experience for viewers
- Working with and guiding reporters in story production
- Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff
- Self-starter who has a passion for news which includes pitching local enterprise stories as well as have a strong understanding of national/international news
- Must have excellent showcasing and storytelling skills and be an effective tease writer who always looks for the best sound and video
- Strong booth skills, which includes always maintaining a calm and commanding presence, along with experience in wall-to-wall coverage for breaking news and weather
- Aggressive with breaking news coverage
- Team player and good newsroom citizen who actively participates in the daily news gathering process
- Write and post stories daily to our digital and social media platforms
- Use social media platforms to research and write stories for television and digital platforms
Experience Requirements:
- 2 years producing experience
- Creative presentation style
- Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure and knowledge of ENPS are pluses
- Military experience in a related occupation specialty will be considered
Qualifications Requirements:
- Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills
- Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.
- An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components
- Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements
- Understand social media and be able to produce content on our digital platforms.
- Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
- Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news
Education:
- College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred
- Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) with associated producing experience will be considered
|City:
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410
|Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE