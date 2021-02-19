News Producer

Category:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida, has an immediate opening for a strong, take-charge Producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive and be able to make decisions and communicate plans in a clear and concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can-do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros. Job Responsibilities: Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an experience for viewers

Working with and guiding reporters in story production

Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff

Self-starter who has a passion for news which includes pitching local enterprise stories as well as have a strong understanding of national/international news

Must have excellent showcasing and storytelling skills and be an effective tease writer who always looks for the best sound and video

Strong booth skills, which includes always maintaining a calm and commanding presence, along with experience in wall-to-wall coverage for breaking news and weather

Aggressive with breaking news coverage

Team player and good newsroom citizen who actively participates in the daily news gathering process

Write and post stories daily to our digital and social media platforms

Use social media platforms to research and write stories for television and digital platforms Experience Requirements: 2 years producing experience

Creative presentation style

Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure and knowledge of ENPS are pluses

Military experience in a related occupation specialty will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills

Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements

Understand social media and be able to produce content on our digital platforms.

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred

Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) with associated producing experience will be considered Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

4/8/2021 Closing Date:

5/8/2021 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE