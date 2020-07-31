News Producer

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beached are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary:

WWSB/ABC7 the Suncoast ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, as an immediate opening for a News Producer. We are looking for a talented and creative news producer who knows how to win in a very competitive news market. The successful candidate must be a strong writer with excellent time management skills and attention to detail. You must be able to work well in high pressure situations and thrive on breaking news coverage. This is not a show-stacking job, you must have a flare for showcasing. This is not an entry level job. The successful candidate must be creative and have the ability to showcase today’s news in a unique and interesting manner which lives our ABC 7 Your Local Station brand. You must be skilled in the use of social media and how it translates to driving viewers to the television screen. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience of producing daily newscasts for a major network affiliate in a medium to large market.

General Responsibilities:

• Responsible for writing, story development, and showcasing news content

• Demonstrate solid news judgment and journalistic ethics

• Act as a leader in facilitating teamwork of staff members working on your specific newscast

• Able to accurately and calmly handle decision-making process, especially in the control room

• Aggressively pursuing news tips and reporting on breaking news.

• Collaborating with others in the newsroom on developing stories.

• Must be willing to work flexible hours, including evening, weekends, and holidays as needed

• Responsible for posting content to the station’s digital platforms.

• Must have a desire to win, the ability to reflect on your work and apply feedback

Requirements

• Candidates should be able to work quickly to meet deadlines in a very demanding news environment, must be able to multi-task, must be a self-starter and must be able to work a flexible schedule.

• Applicants must be proficient in grammar, punctuation and spelling, as well as having excellent writing and communication skills.

• Must communicate well with people, work quickly on deadlines and have experienced news judgement.

• Candidates with experience working in a newsroom or with digital and/or social media preferred.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

Additional Info

