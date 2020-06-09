Category:

WPBF 25 News has a part-time opening for a highly motivated and creative News Editor to work in a very competitive news market. This position will cover news stories as assigned. Our ideal candidate has an excellent eye for visual compelling storytelling and is passionate about combining strong writing and storytelling with great pictures and sound. Job Responsibilities: Edit stories, videos, and newscasts on tight deadlines.

Maintain news archives.

Operate electronic newsgathering equipment.

Nonlinear editing (using Adobe Premiere) of newscast elements including PKGs, VOs, VOSOTs, opens, teases and preproduction material.

Effectively collaborates with producers, reporters and managers to produce high quality stories.

Ensuring proper storage and organization of media files.

Maintaining standards for all edited material.

Taking in ENG and SNG feeds.

Any other editing duties as assigned by news managers. Experience Requirements: Professional experience with nonlinear editing software (Adobe Premiere or equivalent) required.

Military experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Ability to work on linear and non- linear equipment.

Proficiency editing with Adobe Premiere.

Ability to edit on non- linear equipment, including Final Cut Pro, Avid and Edius.

Must be able to handle and juggle multiple editing assignments under strict deadlines.

Knowledge of current television production techniques.

Familiarity with mass communications law and media responsibilities.

Communicate effectively with photographers and producers.

Must be able to record multiple feeds on a digital encoding system.

Able to search for source materials from multiple outlets and platforms.

Able to work in a fast paced, detail-oriented environment with calm, skilled execution.

Possess a valid drivers’ license and good driving record. Education: High School Diploma.

Some college or technical school preferred.

Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) is a plus Vacancy Type:

Part Time Date Posted:

7/24/2020 Closing Date:

8/23/2020 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/news-editor-8724 Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

