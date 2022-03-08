Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Editor Details:

WPEC has an exciting opportunity for an experienced News Editor! Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

1/27/2022 Closing Date:

3/28/2022 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida Requirements:

WPEC has an excellent opportunity for an experienced, detail oriented, and creative News Editor! Job responsibilities include: Editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweep period pieces

Taking in news feeds from news bureaus and various news organizations

Collaborating with anchors, reporters, and producers on video elements of newscasts

Meeting daily deadlines in a high-energy working environment Requirements and Qualifications: College degree or minimum one (1) year relative experience in the field preferred

Knowledge of Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, and Avid NewsCutter XP editing technology is a definite plus

Ability to work with a multitude of people and personalities while maintaining a professional work environment Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Apply Online URL:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_2002/job/6547