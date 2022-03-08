|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
News Editor
WPEC has an excellent opportunity for an experienced, detail oriented, and creative News Editor!
Job responsibilities include:
- Editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweep period pieces
- Taking in news feeds from news bureaus and various news organizations
- Collaborating with anchors, reporters, and producers on video elements of newscasts
- Meeting daily deadlines in a high-energy working environment
Requirements and Qualifications:
- College degree or minimum one (1) year relative experience in the field preferred
- Knowledge of Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, and Avid NewsCutter XP editing technology is a definite plus
- Ability to work with a multitude of people and personalities while maintaining a professional work environment
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
Sinclair Broadcast Group