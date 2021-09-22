Category:

WEAR has an exciting opportunity for an experienced News Editor to join our award winning team. We are looking for a candidate who can thrive in a fast paced environment managing at least two newscasts, and editing content for our social and digital platforms. The right candidate must be a go-getter and a great communicator. Vacancy Type:

10/22/2021

Pensacola

Florida

Florida Requirements:

WEAR has an excellent opportunity for an experienced, detail oriented and creative News Editor! We are looking for a candidate who can thrive in a fast paced environment managing at least two newscasts, and editing content for our social and digital platforms. The right candidate must be a go-getter and a great communicator. Job responsibilities include: Editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweep period pieces

Taking in news feeds from news bureaus and various news organizations

Collaborating with anchors, reporters, and producers on video elements of newscasts

Meeting daily deadlines in a high-energy working environment Requirements and Qualifications: College degree or minimum one (1) year relative experience in the field

Knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Avid NewsCutter XP editing technology is a definite plus

Ability to work with a multitude of people and personalities while maintaining a professional work environment Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_2002/job/5649