Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Director-12622 Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details:

First Coast News is searching for a driven, innovative and thoughtful News Director to continue steering its brand to new levels of achievement across all platforms. The ideal candidate must have an aptitude for recruiting and possess a proven journalistic decision-making skillset. Most importantly, this candidate should have the ability to influence a positive, inspiring and inclusive culture within the department. Local news continues to evolve at a rapid pace. First Coast News ON YOUR SIDE is determined to optimize its delivery across all platforms on behalf of the communities we serve through accuracy, creativity, and dependability. Responsibilities: Be a strategic thinker, strong communicator, teacher, and collaborator.

Oversee all on-air content, including station’s breaking news coverage and social media channels.

Implement innovative and creative ways for the news department to tell the stories of our community across all platforms.

Continue to build a culture that values different voices.

Lead a news staff and management team with a willingness to coach and inspire video and digital products that are impactful and unique.

Work closely with Assistant News Director and Digital Content Manager on editorial strategy for daily content creation and distribution across all platforms.

Regularly collaborate with Director of Marketing on station initiatives and creative production techniques.

Work in partnership with all department heads in a mutual effort to achieve station goals and extend our brand.

Recruit and hire diverse talent in the news department.

Emphasize the importance of responsible journalism and efficiently respond to data and trends in the marketplace.

Perform other duties, as assigned, that reinforce the station’s brand pillars while abiding by the values of the organization.



We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

3/21/2022 Closing Date:

7/18/2022 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida URL:

https://www.firstcoastnews.com/ Experience:

5 Year(s) Requirements:

Requirements: 7+ years of content experience. Leadership experience is a must.

Solid journalistic judgement and a news philosophy that emphasizes accurate, fair, and compelling content, along with community engagement.

Skills in producing engaging, content-driven newscasts and digital content.

Exceptional planning and execution skills.

Ability to lead big event or breaking news coverage with a steady hand.

Above-board planning and organizational skills while working in a fast-paced environment.

Be driven to help our staff continue to learn and grow.

Be a good human being, fostering an environment that carries high ethical standards.

TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus.

Travel: Occasionally: 10-25%

Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment

Physical Demands Set: Light work: Involves sitting most of the time, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus. EEO statement: TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JvVyyoIV?jobdetails=true Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JvVyyoIV