About the Job

WWSB ABC 7, the ABC Network Affiliate located in beautiful Sarasota, FL is seeking a “hands-on” News Director who cares strongly about local news, and who has a successful track record of driving content in a diverse, multi-platform environment.

The News Director is responsible for news and content creation & ratings and audience growth across all platforms. The ideal candidate will also be responsible for developing new content streams, field coaching, and managing the overall performance of news and operations departments at the Station. The News Director must foster an attitude of exceptional customer service and provide motivation, leadership, and fresh ideas to the news process. It requires a “can-do” attitude as well as strong organizational, communication, and computer-related skills.

Primary skills and traits:

Highly competitive with the desire to “win.”

Solid journalistic judgment.

A strong belief in digital: the ideal candidate must have the vision to aggressively drive growth in content across multimedia platforms including OTT, digital, mobile, social media, and any new platform opportunities that may arise.

The ability to hire, manage, train & develop, a high-performance news and operations team.

Strong people and communication skills with all stakeholders including staff, peers, Gray colleagues, Suncoast communities, clients, and our viewing and digital communities.

Strong analytical ability to actively manage and work within the fiscal budgets of the News and Operations departments.

The ability to effectively apply Nielsen and other market research in the news process.

A willingness to embrace new technologies.

The desire and ability to be heavily involved and engaged in the community.

The ability to develop and launch new shows and franchises both locally and in conjunction with other Gray properties.

Ability to set and maintain ethical standards.

The successful candidate will lead efforts in television and digital solutions, and must possess a demonstrated digital familiarity, which includes but is not limited to mobile applications and social media. He or she must have the ability to think strategically, to identify opportunities, and to work well within a team environment.

The News Director reports to the General Manager and is a key member of the senior management team. The News Director must have strong working relationships with each member of the senior management team: together, this team will set the strategy for the station. The News Director is responsible for the department that includes News, Operations, and Digital Content. The News Director will coach, train, and develop the team.

Advance your career in our high-energy, fast-paced environment as you lead our News and Operations team.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication, or other relevant disciplines

5 yrs. successful experience as a seasoned producer in television/online/social media/mobile media industry.

5 yrs. proven experience leading & managing news staff.

Track record of leading by example, assuming increased responsibility, and taking accountability for results.

Strong leadership traits and mentoring abilities.

Ability to thrive in a high performance, high accountability environment while meeting challenging and measurable objectives.

The ability to aggressively acquire information to create, share and deliver relevant content across all platforms.

A willingness to share and jointly create content with all Gray properties.

properties. Active involvement and engagement in the community.

The ability and desire to engage the community into our newsrooms.

Ability to work under tight deadlines.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, and/or holidays is a must .

. Must be able to lead the station through major breaking news events such as severe weather and hurricane coverage.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

Gray Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. EOE.