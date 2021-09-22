|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
News Anchor – Reporter (Weekends)
|Details:
WEAR has an exciting opportunity for a full time Weekend News Anchor/Reporter!
|Requirements:
WEAR has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Weekend News Anchor/Reporter. In this role, you will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers. We are looking for someone with a clear understanding of how to dig for a story, research it, write it with an edge, and use strong storytelling and TV production to make it impactful and memorable. It is important to have strong writing skills and to have knowledge of current events. Dynamic live television and storytelling skills are a must.
Skills and Experience:
- A self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis
- Ability to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in storytelling
- Exemplary communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to maintain an active social media presence to build your brand and solicit original story ideas
Requirements and Qualifications:
- Previous anchoring experience is required
- Must have at least 4 years of on-air experience
- Live shot experience is required
- Previous experience working in a team environment is a must
While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group