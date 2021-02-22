News Anchor (PT)

NEWS ANCHOR (PART-TIME/TEMP)

WWSB

Job Category: News

Requisition Number: NEWSA02010

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

ABC7 is searching for a Part Time News Anchor. This is a fantastic opportunity to get your foot in the door, and connect with viewers by presenting news in multiple newscasts. To qualify, the right candidate should have a track record of clean, thoughtful and engaging performance in prompter and adlibbed environments. While this position is temporary, this journalist will be expected to act and perform as a newsroom leader. S/He will write newscast copy and copy edit, produce taped and live stories in other newscasts.

You’ll be expected to:

– Work with News Managers, producers, reporters and anchors to achieve clear, concise and accurate storytelling

– Write/Copy Edit Scripts for accuracy, brevity and deliverability

– Deliver newscast copy on-camera

– Engage with viewers via social media

– Produce & present story segments for additional newscasts

– Represent the station and adhere to newsroom values, when interacting with newsmakers and viewers in public.

Apply on-line at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings. Drug Screen required. EOE M/F/D/V.

Qualifications/Requirements:

To thrive in this position, you’ll need:

– 3-5 Years professional experience as an anchor in a commercial newsroom

– College degree & internship or comparable experience

– A positive attitude and willingness to learn

– A reel demonstrating clean & engaging delivery, studio storytelling, and ability to adlib

◘ Come join our dynamic team, apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings search for station call letters and attach your resume

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.