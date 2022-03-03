Date: January 20, 2022
Job Title: National Account Coordinator
Department: Local Media
Reports to: General Manager/Director of Sales
Location: Orlando
Univision Communications seeks an enthusiastic and aggressive self-starter to assist our television and radio Account Executives (AEs) in servicing existing accounts, as well as performing general office clerical work. This is a numbers intensive position demanding extensive computer data entry and computer competence. Keys tasks of the Account Coordinator include: entering orders, resolving make goods, communicating commercial air times, coordinating ad copy, responding to incoming requests, getting credit approvals, posting, and following up on invoice discrepancies or collections.
Job Responsibilities
- Candidate must be organized, detail oriented, able to multitask and demonstrate excellent time management skills.
- Must have experience in delivering excellent customer service.
- The candidate must be able to deal with a variety of strong and dynamic personalities.
- Outstanding verbal and written communication skills are required.
- This position requires the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.
- This is a demanding entry-level position in a fast pace environment with potential for career advancement.
Required Skills & Experience
- Exposure to and/or experience with Nielsen
- Microsoft Office proficient with emphasis in Excel
- Experience in multi-tasking work environment
- Experience in Customer Service
- Excellent verbal and written English language communication skills
Desired Skills & Experience
- BA/ BS degree and related sales experience or previous advertising/media experience
- Knowledge of Wide Orbit, OSI, Donovan DDS, E-port, AE In-Box, and Concur
- Data entry experience, detail oriented and strong organizational skills
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Orlando, FL.
- Employment/education will be verified
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis
Physical Requirements (Optional)
Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours
Qualified candidate should send resume to:
https://corporate.univision.com/careers/