Date: January 20, 2022

Job Title: National Account Coordinator

Department: Local Media

Reports to: General Manager/Director of Sales

Location: Orlando

Univision Communications seeks an enthusiastic and aggressive self-starter to assist our television and radio Account Executives (AEs) in servicing existing accounts, as well as performing general office clerical work. This is a numbers intensive position demanding extensive computer data entry and computer competence. Keys tasks of the Account Coordinator include: entering orders, resolving make goods, communicating commercial air times, coordinating ad copy, responding to incoming requests, getting credit approvals, posting, and following up on invoice discrepancies or collections.

Job Responsibilities

Candidate must be organized, detail oriented, able to multitask and demonstrate excellent time management skills.

Must have experience in delivering excellent customer service.

The candidate must be able to deal with a variety of strong and dynamic personalities.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills are required.

This position requires the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

This is a demanding entry-level position in a fast pace environment with potential for career advancement.

Required Skills & Experience

Exposure to and/or experience with Nielsen

Microsoft Office proficient with emphasis in Excel

Experience in multi-tasking work environment

Experience in Customer Service

Excellent verbal and written English language communication skills

Desired Skills & Experience

BA/ BS degree and related sales experience or previous advertising/media experience

Knowledge of Wide Orbit, OSI, Donovan DDS, E-port, AE In-Box, and Concur

Data entry experience, detail oriented and strong organizational skills

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Orlando, FL.

Employment/education will be verified

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Physical Requirements (Optional)

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours

Qualified candidate should send resume to:

https://corporate.univision.com/careers/