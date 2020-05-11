Requirements:

WGFL/WNBW – CBS4 News in Gainesville, FL has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Multimedia Journalist (MMJ.) Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities as assigned. You need to be a true team player who is prepared to work hard and tell great stories. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including web, social and mobile, in addition to television. Skills and Experience: Sharp news judgment

Excellent technical skills

The ability to work well independently

Must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record Requirements and Qualifications: A minimum of one (1) year reporting experience is preferred, but new graduates will be considered.

Experience with live shots is required, experience with Live-U is a plus

Experience editing on Premiere and shooting with Panasonic equipment is preferred. To be considered for this position, you MUST include a web link to your demo reel with your online application. If you do not have a web link, please apply online and send a non-returnable DVD to: CBS4 News Attn: News Director 1703 NW 80th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606 No calls please. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.