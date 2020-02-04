Multimedia Account Executive

Sales – Multi-Media Account Executive

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

For over 40 years WWSB, ABC7 has been the local news leader for Sarasota and Manatee counties along Florida’s Suncoast. WWSB is the only station with an extraordinary team of experienced journalists and meteorologists who cover the Suncoast’s local news, weather, and events exclusively.

As the most watched local TV station on the Suncoast, WWSB reaches more than 400,000 households every day. WWSB is carried on Comcast, Spectrum, Frontier, Dish Network, DirecTV, and available via digital antenna. From Port Charlotte to Palm Harbor, WWSB covers the entire Suncoast and beyond.

WWSB is proud to offer a positive workplace culture with extraordinary opportunity for growth.

Job Summary:

We are seeking a dynamic self-motivated individual with sales experience to join our team of media sales professionals. The position is responsible for maintaining and growing existing accounts while developing new business by providing excellent customer service and offering multi-platform advertising solutions which include broadcast television and an extensive suite of digital media solutions. Success will be measured by meeting and exceeding new, existing, and digital business development goals.

General Responsibilities:

– Maintain existing accounts

– Add new business including broadcast, digital, promotions, and/or events

– Oversee broadcast and digital ad production (including campaign development and copy writing)

– Work with department within the station to execute effective advertising campaigns

– Represent WWSB in a positive, professional manner within the community we serve

– Perform all duties with integrity by embracing high ethical standards and adhering to company policies

Requirements

The Ideal candidate will be goal-oriented with a strong competitive drive and determination to win. We are looking for a natural problem solver and relationship builder with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Candidates must be able to succeed in a fast-paced environment. 3 years of sales experience and/or BA or BS in Business, Marketing, or Advertising preferred.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

