Title: Multi-Media Designer
Date: October 28, 2020
Beasley Media Group, Tampa – is seeking a dynamic self-starter, who is motivated and passionate about Graphic Design, Illustration, Web Design, Video and Original Content.
The Multi-Media Designer position will work closely with Marketing, Programming, Digital and Sales Teams to deliver captivating designs that meet business needs.
The ideal candidate will collaborate, design and execute projects, including the creation of sales proposals, brand development, logo design, print/web event-marketing materials, social media campaigns, and web ads/graphics. The ability to use Adobe film editing software is a plus.
Responsibilities:
- Brand development for Beasley Media Group Tampa radio stations and events
- Logo design, advertising, printed collateral, vehicle graphics and custom digital ad designs/web graphics.
- Creation and production of customized sales packages
- Responsible for the creation of BMG and Client digital ads and products
- Participate in the filming and editing of event footage as well as sales driven video projects
- Creative brainstorming with team on upcoming events and campaign marketing
Qualifications:
- In-depth understanding of the creative process, concept development, color theory and typography
- Ability to create cohesive visual campaign that translates across multiple platforms (print, websites, apps, social media)
- High proficiency with all Adobe CC programs
- Working knowledge of all Microsoft Office programs to include MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, and MS Outlook
- Must be able to translate designs to working and editable PowerPoint files for sales use
- Working knowledge and experience with WordPress a plus
- Experience with videography and editing a plus
- A self-starter, with the ability to work under minimum supervision
- Experience working and taking direction from multiple departments
- Able to prioritize and handle multiple responsibilities while meeting deadlines
- Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Must provide digital portfolio (will not be considered for the position without)
- Must have BA/BS/BFA degree in Graphic Design or related field
References and online portfolio are required.
This position will be based out of St. Petersburg, Florida
PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO DISCUSS FREELANCING OR ALTERNATE ARRANGEMENTS.
Please send resumes to Ali.Ahmed@BBGI.com
Last Date for Consideration: Until position filled
Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
No Person will be discriminated against due to race, color, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, age or disability.