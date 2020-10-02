Title: Multi-Media Designer

Date: October 28, 2020

Beasley Media Group, Tampa – is seeking a dynamic self-starter, who is motivated and passionate about Graphic Design, Illustration, Web Design, Video and Original Content.

The Multi-Media Designer position will work closely with Marketing, Programming, Digital and Sales Teams to deliver captivating designs that meet business needs.

The ideal candidate will collaborate, design and execute projects, including the creation of sales proposals, brand development, logo design, print/web event-marketing materials, social media campaigns, and web ads/graphics. The ability to use Adobe film editing software is a plus.

Responsibilities:

Brand development for Beasley Media Group Tampa radio stations and events

Logo design, advertising, printed collateral, vehicle graphics and custom digital ad designs/web graphics.

Creation and production of customized sales packages

Responsible for the creation of BMG and Client digital ads and products

Participate in the filming and editing of event footage as well as sales driven video projects

Creative brainstorming with team on upcoming events and campaign marketing

Qualifications:

In-depth understanding of the creative process, concept development, color theory and typography

Ability to create cohesive visual campaign that translates across multiple platforms (print, websites, apps, social media)

High proficiency with all Adobe CC programs

Working knowledge of all Microsoft Office programs to include MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, and MS Outlook

Must be able to translate designs to working and editable PowerPoint files for sales use

Working knowledge and experience with WordPress a plus

Experience with videography and editing a plus

A self-starter, with the ability to work under minimum supervision

Experience working and taking direction from multiple departments

Able to prioritize and handle multiple responsibilities while meeting deadlines

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must provide digital portfolio (will not be considered for the position without)

Must have BA/BS/BFA degree in Graphic Design or related field

References and online portfolio are required.

This position will be based out of St. Petersburg, Florida

PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO DISCUSS FREELANCING OR ALTERNATE ARRANGEMENTS.

Please send resumes to Ali.Ahmed@BBGI.com

Last Date for Consideration: Until position filled

Beasley Media Group LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

No Person will be discriminated against due to race, color, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, age or disability.