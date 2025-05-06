Category:

First Coast News is is looking for committed journalists, who are creative storytellers. The ideal person for this position is interested in people and community. This person will be able to take complicated information and communicate it in a way that is easily understood by anyone who consumes it on our information platforms; whether broadcast, digital or social. This person will understand the importance of engagement and the value in making a connection with community. Fact-checking, second-sourcing, research, and ethical journalism are all welcome, familiar, and actionable words for the ideal person for this position. This person will take an interest in our community, get involved by getting to know the people, and understand that care will translate to telling the stories that have impact, and affect change. Responsibilities: Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for all platforms

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources

Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility

Develop news sources for general assignment and special areas of interest

Produce news stories that are unique and captivating

Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations

Write and post daily on all digital platforms, including social media

Enterprise news stories

Shoot, write and edit packaged reports

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video

Perform other tasks, as required by supervisor or executive producer

8/16/2022

12/13/2022

Jacksonville

Florida

https://url.avanan.click/v2/___https://www.firstcoastnews.com/___.YXAzOmZhYm9yZzphOmc6NmE5M2E0MTA4MDUzYTViZjkxYTNkOGRiZDM0YTg2MzA6Njo4MTM1OmE2NDU0MGY3NWY2MjY2MDE0ZjE4MmZhMzNiMGM0ODY0YWFmYWY1MTdmMjJiMDA4YTY3Yzc2OTNiMTA5MTQ4N2E6dDpU

1 Year(s)

Requirements: BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field or related experience

At least 3 years of experience preferred

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Understanding of the principles of professional journalism

Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots

Strong social media skills

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events

Travel: Occasionally: 10-25%

Work Environment Set: Outdoors: performed in various outdoor environmental conditions

Travel: Occasionally: 10-25%

