Come escape the snow and work in the land of sunshine and warm beaches! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for an experienced, aggressive Morning Reporter/MMJ to join our team.

If you want to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger, and the world around us better, come join us at Fox 4, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community.

The Morning Reporter/MMJ is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Receives assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Organizes material, determines slant or emphasis, and writes story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Shoots video and still photos to illustrate stories.

Edits, or assists in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms.

Appears on television program when conducting taped interview or narration

Gives live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit.

Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story, if one is assigned.

Assist news producer in preparing newscast.

Assist online staff in preparing for multi media stories.

Report, write, capture quality visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

At least 2-years experience as a MMJ/Reporter.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems.

Videography and non-linear editing experience.

Edit video on various editing systems.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various platforms.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

Employees work outdoors and may not be protected from weather conditions.

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of the nation’s leading media companies, focused on creating a better-informed world through a portfolio of news, information and entertainment brands.Scripps will become the nation’s largest television broadcaster, reaching 73% of U.S. television households through 108 stations in 76 markets, pending regulatory approval of its acquisition of ION Media. Committed to serving local audiences through objective journalism, Scripps operates 60 local TV stations in 42 markets. It is creating a national TV networks business that will include ION Media’s entertainment programming, Newsy’s straightforward headline and documentary news content and the five popular Katz broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

