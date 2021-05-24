MORNING ASSOCIATE PRODUCER

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC Television station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beaches are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

Job Summary/Description:

ABC7 is searching for our next Morning Newscast & Web Producer for our digital first newsroom. Together, we break news on our website, push it on social, and add context & emotion on television. As a producer, you’re expected to be more than a show-stacker. To qualify, you must show that you have mastered producing basics, and have a demonstrated commitment to story showcasing using targeted layering. Our next producer will embrace the concept of a hungry rundown, aggressively adding “happening now” live content and real time social interaction. You’ll also need to understand writing for the ear versus the eye, and how to write to your video.

Your responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

This position primarily supports our weekday morning newscasts.

• Works with News Managers and Anchors to create and execute newscasts

• Participates in daypart editorial meetings, evaluating potential lead stories

• Selects, showcases and writes local, regional, national and international content for newscast presentation

• Makes graphics, maps and lower thirds for all stories

• Collaborates with directors for clean production to increase studio storytelling

• Writes copy for web and edits video for playback

Qualifications/Requirements:

Two years newscast producing experience required. Also needed…

A positive attitude, willingness to learn, and ability to collaborate

• An internship in a commercial newsroom

• A degree or intensive course work in communications and/or journalism

• Knowledge of video editing and scripting software

• Experience with web and social platforms

Additional Info:

