Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB-TV is the ABC affiliate serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Top beaches are minutes away; so are top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

WWSB-TV / ABC7 in Sarasota, Florida, is searching for an MMJ/MORNING NEWS ANCHOR . This is a high-profile, important role and prompter readers need not apply. The right person for this position should consider themselves a lead story MMJ, who is comfortable delivering breaking news in the field, as they are from the anchor desk. This is considered a leadership position, since this teammate will help lead morning and dayside coverage. A positive attitude and ability to engage our sophisticated audience on-air and on our digital platforms is a must. This person will be expected to turn daily content for the next day’s morning newscasts, and make public appearances as an ambassador for our station.

– Report lead stories in multiple newscasts as an MMJ

– Write and post real time updates on digital and social platforms

– Anchor newscasts as assigned with clean, engaging and thoughtful delivery

– Engage audience through social channels and personal appearances

– Develop and maintain contacts with local newsmakers and experts

– Ability to partner with newsroom managers, to increase productivity and teamwork

– Demonstrated track record of producing news reports from the field with MMJ Equipment & Cell phone

– At least two years’ experience as an Anchor & MMJ

– Confident & experienced performance on air

– Ability to handle breaking news on-air, online and behind the scenes in timely and professional manner

– Leadership of the news team and a trusted editorial voice

– Internship in a commercial newsroom

– Bachelor’s Degree or comparable experience

