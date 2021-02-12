Come escape the snow and work in the land of sunshine and warm beaches! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for an experienced, aggressive remote Multimedia Journalist to work from Collier County, FL.

If you want to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger, and the world around us better, come join us at Fox 4, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community.

The MMJ is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Receives assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Organizes material, determines slant or emphasis, and writes story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Shoots video and still photos to illustrate stories.

Edits, or assists in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms.

Appears on television program when conducting taped interview or narration

Gives live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit.

Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story, if one is assigned.

Assist news producer in preparing newscast.

Assist online staff in preparing for multi media stories.

Report, write, capture quality visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

At least 2-years experience as an MMJ/Reporter

Bilingual (Spanish) is a plus but not required.

MUST LIVE in Collier County Florida

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems.

Videography and non-linear editing experience.

Edit video on various editing systems.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various platforms.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

Employees work outdoors and may not be protected from weather conditions.

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

The position is fully remote working from a home office/field in Collier County FL

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person's diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

