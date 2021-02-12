Requirements:

WPEC is looking for an Multi-Media Journalist. Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities as assigned. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television. Skills and Experience: Sharp news judgment

The ability to tell an NPPA style story

Excellent technical skills

The ability to work well independently

Must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record Requirements and Qualifications: A minimum of 4 years reporting experience is required

Experience with live shots is required

Experience with Live-U is a plus While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.