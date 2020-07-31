Multi-Media Journalist

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WWSB:

WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Sun-coast of Southwest Florida.

Job Summary:

We are looking for a journalist who is efficient enough to use all available platforms, smart enough to do every day investigative stories, and creative enough to make their stories stand out in a competitive market. This is not an entry level position. Producing and anchoring experience are a plus. You should know how to shoot and edit for yourself and be able to use bonded backpacks for live shots. A strong belief in community involvement is required.

General Responsibilities:

– Shoot video

– Editor video

– Conduct interviews

– Shoot independent live-shots

– Contribute to social media platforms and mysuncoast.com

– Confident & experienced performance on air

– Able to handle breaking news on air and behind the scenes in timely and professional manner

Requirements

• College degree. 1 year of reporter/MMJ experience required

• Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required

» Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume

Additional Info

