Date: January 20, 2022

Job Posting Title: Multi-Media Journalist

Department: Local Media News

Reports To: News Director

Location: Orlando, FL

Exempt: Y/N Non-Exempt

Job Number: 2022-1

Position Summary

Univision Local Media is seeking a creative journalist who can work across all of our dynamic platforms, who is able and willing to engage our viewers and online users on a daily basis. A journalist who is highly skilled, self-starter who can produce, shoot and edit stories under deadline pressure. Responsible for presenting accurate, balanced news stories, for shooting, editing, writing, and presenting accurate, daily news stories. The right candidate will work as a one-person operation and be responsible for reporting, shooting, and editing news stories and producing content for use in multiple outlets. Candidate will write and post across various platforms including updating web site and mobile products. The right candidate must be able to shoot and edit, be active in social media, and drive creative storytelling on a daily basis. Must work effectively under pressure and in a fast-paced environment, meeting tight deadlines and maintaining a positive attitude.

Job Responsibilities

· Reporting, shooting and editing video news stories and producing content for use in multiple outlets.

· Candidate will write and post across various platforms including updating web site and mobile products.

· The right candidate must know social media, do walk-and-talk live shots and be able to grab viewers with sights and sounds.

· Gather information, conduct interviews, shoot video, produce, report and edit assigned stories daily.

· Post video, pictures and stories to Website, Facebook, Radio and other social media outlets.

· Maintain strong familiarity with local, national and international news and issues of the day.

· Establish and maintain news contacts in the community

· Maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving and communicating in a manner that works well with co-workers, supervisors and the community at large.

· Other duties as deemed necessary.

Required Skills & Experience

Minimum 1 year newsroom experience required; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

BA degree in communication, journalism, television broadcasting or equivalent preferred.

Desired Skills & Experience

Fluent in Spanish (read and write)

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Orlando, FL and surrounding DMA

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Physical Requirements (optional)

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours

Qualified candidate should send resume to:

https://corporate.univision.com/careers/