Company Overview: Nexstar Media Group is America’s largest local television and media company with 199 full power stations (including partner stations) in 116 markets addressing US television households and a growing digital media operation. Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv. EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled Position Summary: WKRG-TV Mobile, AL/Pensacola FL is looking for a full time Multimedia Journalist. The successful candidate will produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit, feed, and present content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers. Vacancy Type:

11/11/2021

http://https://www.wkrg.com

Required & Preferred Capabilities: Strong news judgment and high journalistic integrity

Low-to-zero call/approach reluctance — ability to confidently engage with viewers, officials, those affected by stories, and others to cultivate story leads and information

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Professional savvy and collegial demeanor when interacting with colleagues and members of the public

Superior on-camera presence and confidence

Work well under pressure — ability to handle breaking news and last-minute changes with aplomb

Strong, candid knowledge of self & capabilities and display the willingness and ability to take action to learn, improve, and grow

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related or complimentary field of study; or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience — two-years of professional journalism experience preferred

Flexibility to work any shift Technical Skills: Mastery of AP writing style to author digital, social, and on-air content

Confident and capable videographer who is able to gather compelling visuals, strong natural sound, and solid interviews with field video gear to produce visual storytelling

Strong non-linear video editing skills required — familiarity with Adobe Premiere video editing software preferred

Ability to operate field live transmission unit essential — TVU experience preferred

Familiarity with ENPS rundown and story management system preferred

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Valid driver’s license required for hire. A clean driving record is required and must be maintained to be able to safely & confidently operate company motor vehicles Requirements:

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Research/gather/analyze information, interviews, and video to produce accurate, complete, in-depth, relevant, and fair news reports for publication and broadcast

Ensure that all content produced meets company standards for journalistic integrity, timeliness, and production quality

Author strong copy with correct grammar, punctuation, editorial style, and formatting to meet the requirements of each digital, social, and on-air distribution platform

Quickly solidify presence on all key beats and develop strong professional relationships with reliable sources

Daily, pitch & break exclusive, enterprise news stories online, on social media channels, and on-air

Produce/shoot/edit video and audio content of varying lengths/formats to meet the requirements of each digital, social, and on-air distribution platform

Update and maintain online and social media presence to connect and converse with audience and generate story leads and content

Report live online, on social media channels, and on-air

Cooperate and communicate clearly, directly, and regularly with news teammates and other station departments

Serve as an ambassador to the community by representing the station at community events and activities

Produce special projects and other duties as assigned Physical Demands & Work Environment: The MMJ must be able to stand, sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work outdoors with various weather conditions and indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds. Apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Apply Online URL:

https://www.nexstar.tv/careers